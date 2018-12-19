Talk about a Midway Family Christmas! Jennifer Grabenstein is a special education teaching assistant at Spring Valley Elementary School where 10 of her grandkids attend in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. Grabenstein also is a Midway alumnae, and all 10 grandkids had at least one parent attend Midway schools. They were all decked in Christmas spirit for a photo in front of the school's Christmas tree. With Grabenstein are grandchildren (bottom row, from left) Kennedy, Braylen, Kaidon, Nikalas, (top row) Alli, Maddi, Ryley, Joshua, Carson and Landri.

Tags

Recommended for you