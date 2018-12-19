Talk about a Midway Family Christmas! Jennifer Grabenstein is a special education teaching assistant at Spring Valley Elementary School where 10 of her grandkids attend in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. Grabenstein also is a Midway alumnae, and all 10 grandkids had at least one parent attend Midway schools. They were all decked in Christmas spirit for a photo in front of the school's Christmas tree. With Grabenstein are grandchildren (bottom row, from left) Kennedy, Braylen, Kaidon, Nikalas, (top row) Alli, Maddi, Ryley, Joshua, Carson and Landri.