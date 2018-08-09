The Midway High School Choir Booster Organization presented its annual senior scholarships at the choir banquet in May at the Carleen Bright Arboretum Pavilion.
The seniors honored were Katherine Best, daughter of Robert and Julianne Best; Chris Forbis, son of Jason and Katie Forbis; Andy Kanz, son of Ken and Robin Kanz; Taylor Neimer, daughter of Brad and Shelley Neimer; Kyndal Rinewalt, daughter of Jeff and Jalayne Rinewalt; Will Stamey, son of James and Anndrea Stamey; Jamie West, son of Randal and Lynda West; and Stephen Zheng, son of Rong Zheng and Dan-Qi Lin.
Zheng also was recognized as the distinguished Harrell Scholarship recipient.
Jeff Rice is the head choir director and his wife, Jannifer, is associate choir director.
Choir booster officers are Ron and Lisa Smyers, co-presidents; Gary and Renee Coley, co-presidents-elect; Lynda West, treasurer; Laurie Kunka, Alecia Harp and Anndrea Stamey, fundraising; Amanda Newman, secretary; Robin Kanz, membership; Julie Romig, publicity; and Heather and Rick Scott, hospitality.