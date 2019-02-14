Hayoung Moon recently earned two impressive honors his senior year at Midway High School.
Hayoung, a 17-year-old cellist, has won “From the Top’s” Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award, a national scholarship for extraordinary young musicians, and recently was named as a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
He is one of only 20 young musicians to receive “From the Top’s” Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award in the 2018–19 season. In addition to receiving a scholarship of up to $10,000, he will appear on an episode of NPR’s “From the Top” live radio recording in San Marcos on June 8.
Jack Kent Cooke Young Artists range from age 8 to 18 and hail from across the United States and abroad. Young Artists are classically trained instrumentalists, vocalists and/or composers that are also active in community-service projects and academic pursuits. Recipients must demonstrate exceptional musical ability, quality of character and financial need. The Young Artist Award is supported by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.
He is the son of Sojung and Sungho Moon, of Woodway.
Hayoung is a cello student of Dr. Gary Hardie, a faculty member at Baylor University. At age 11, Hayoung made his debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall after winning first place in his age division of the American Protégé International Concerto Competition.
He has also won top prizes in concerto competitions, performing with the Austin Symphony Orchestra, the Houston Civic Symphony and the Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Hayoung was the principal cellist of the 2016 Texas Music Educators Association All-State Symphonic Orchestra, and was the principal cellist of the national Suzuki Youth Orchestra of the Americas. He was recently named as the state and division winner in the 2018-19 Music Teachers National Association Senior String Competition and will compete at the national finals in March.
Hayoung is the co-founder of the Mission Waco’s after-school music program and enjoys volunteering as a cello teacher. He also volunteers to perform for the blind rehabilitation unit at the Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center.