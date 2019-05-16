Midway High School’s Business Professionals of America students competed for national titles recently in Anaheim, California, and came away with three first-place finishes.
The virtual software team of Richard Hutcheson, Jeremy Bellert, Kyle Tullis and Kyle Plaskett took first in game design and was named Best in Show.
The virtual multimedia and promotion team of Marshal Cole Tompkins, Krista Gore and Dax Duncan took first in its category, was named Best in Show and placed second for best video and promotion.
Taylor Mason claimed first in graphic design.
Krista Gore was second in the digital media category.
Another virtual software team, made up of Madison Hall, Lucas Carlson, Preston Bowman and Hayden Pietsch, placed third in game design.
The video production team of Carter Forrest, Colton Barden, Joey Hogins and Brett Russell finished in seventh place.
The global marketing team of Morgan Powers, Audrey Pick and Isabel Glasson placed 10th.
Jedi West competed in computer modeling at the national contest after winning first in state.