April Harris, assistant principal of Midway Middle School in Hewitt, has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as the Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.
As Texas Assistant Principal of the Year, Harris is invited to attend the National Principal Conference to be held in National Harbor, Maryland, in July 2020. At the conference, she will engage with school leaders from across the country, gain recognition before a national audience, and benefit from access to the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ professional learning offerings.
Harris will be considered for the NASSP 2020 Assistant Principal of the Year award. An independent judging panel will review applications and select three national finalists, who will be notified in late February 2020.
Harris, a fourth-year assistant principal in Midway ISD, has been a member of the leadership team at Midway Middle School since 2017. She attended McLennan Community College where she received an associate of art and an associate of science degree. She then attended Lamar University and earned a bachelor’s degree in science, as well as a master’s degree in educational technology and leadership.
Harris sees herself as being a risk-taker, a visionary and leader of learners. She is credited with numerous achievements including graduating summa cum laude for her undergraduate degree, Best of the Tech New Coach of the Year, and the district’s Extra Mile Award with the Instructional Technology Team.
“It is such an honor to be recognized among exemplary educators and I am proud to represent Midway Middle School,” Harris said. “Our staff and students are the foundation of our campus and what drives my eagerness to make every day a day to make a positive impact on our campus.”