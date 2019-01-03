Midway High School graduate Julian Diaz-Granados made his Broadway debut Dec. 11 in “Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show.”
The variety show is headlined by former “American Idol” stars Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.
Diaz-Granados is a 2010 Midway graduate. While it was Diaz-Granados’ first Broadway show, his accolades include a national tour with “Junie B. Jones.”
He attributes some of his success to education.
“I’m still very proud of Midway, and wouldn’t be here without the teachers I had along the way,” Diaz-Granados said.
Diaz-Granados’s mother, Lennie Diaz-Granados, echoed her son’s sentiments.
“We are so happy for Julian — and none of us ever take for granted the excellent music education that Julian (and brothers Noah and Sam) received at Midway.
“Our family is forever blessed by the piano lessons from Sandy Back, music classes with Doris Music at Spring Valley (Elementary), choral direction and performance experience from Tammy Benton, and Jeff and Jannifer Rice.
“Midway’s emphasis on the importance of fine arts is crucial for all students, and this family is forever grateful.”
A portion of the proceeds from the show will benefit the National Inclusion Project, one of the leading voices for the inclusion of children with disabilities.