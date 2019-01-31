The Waco FTC Robotics League concluded its season Jan. 19 with a championship tournament that drew 13 teams from Harmony Science Academy, Reicher Catholic High School, Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, Vanguard College Preparatory School, Killeen High and Midway High.
After 17 qualification matches, Midway had two teams in the top four, the all-girls team 15594 SHEnanigans, which placed second, and team 4707 R2DCrew, which placed fourth.
The two teams paired up for the finals but 15594 lost its connection with the robot for both matches, and despite the valiant efforts of 4707, the teams lost the finals.
Despite the loss, SHEnanigans won the Inspire Award, which is the highest recognition given to teams based on robot performance, community service, clarity of engineering notebook and overall design quality.
Because of that award, the team will advance to the next level of competition in Dallas on Feb. 23. In addition, team 8203 was given the Design Award for its unique lift-and-mineral-feeder mechanism, and was ranked sixth after the qualification matches.
Freshman team 5683 also had a good showing .