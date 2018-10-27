After nearly four decades, Meals on Wheels Waco will be making a change at the top.
The Meals on Wheels Waco board of directors unanimously approved Debra Lukens King as the next executive director of the agency. King will assume her role Nov. 1 in order to shadow Melody McDermitt, current executive director, until her retirement at the end of December.
McDermitt has worked with the agency for 40 years, 38 as executive director.
“I am thrilled with the board’s decision,” McDermitt said. “Debbie has been our director of nutrition for the past three years. She has brought energy, innovation and advocacy to our work of reducing hunger for the elderly.”
The 10-month national search garnered 150 applicants, 10 phone interviews and four personal interviews. An executive search committee designated by the 21-member board of directors worked with Jeremy Everett and Doug McDurham to seek and procure the new leadership.
“We had incredibly strong applicants with much to offer, so the decision process was grueling,” McDurham said. “The hiring team did an amazing job and showed great discernment.”
King, a registered dietitian and a licensed dietitian, has spent her career in efforts to reduce hunger.
“I am zealous about reducing hunger and providing excellent education to people,” King said. “I am so honored to be chosen for this position, and grateful I’ve been able to work under Melody’s leadership these past three years.”
In addition to her role at MOW, King has been an adjunct lecturer in Baylor University’s Department of Family and Consumer Sciences teaching a Social Innovation for At-Risk Seniors class. She also has held several state and national positions, including: board member of Meals on Wheels Association of Texas, Consumer Protection Coordinator of the Texas Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and Consumer Protection and Safety Task Force member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Locally, King participates in Live Well Waco and the McLennan County Hunger Coalition Action Team.
King has broad experience in both profit and nonprofit agencies. She was a partner in a start-up pharmacy software company for 25 years, a role that required several skill sets, such as chief financial officer, human resources director, event planner and advertising executive.
“This experience specifically has prepared me for nonprofit leadership,” King said. “Leaders in nonprofits must be knowledgeable, focused on the future, and willing to work in all areas.”
McDermitt, who came to MOW in 1980 and was named executive director in 1982, has steered the fledgling nonprofit into one of the most respected and efficient agencies in the state. The agency has a platinum rating (the highest) by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations.
During her tenure, McDermitt has overseen Senior Centers in Waco, and in McLennan, Hill and Falls counties; transportation for the elderly; a continuing partnership with Valley Inc., which operates the agency’s kitchen; the opening of a new office and kitchen facility; and the management of a 45-person staff. She has helped grow the annual budget through creative fundraising events and careful oversight of local donations, and state and federal funds.
“Melody has put her heart and soul into the ministry of Meals on Wheels for 38 years,” said Katherine Logue, president of MOW’s board of directors. “She is beloved and respected in the community and by her staff and board. Words cannot express the depths of our gratitude for Melody’s leadership and vision.”
A retirement party to honor McDermitt is planned in late November. She and husband, Jim, plan to take full advantage of grandparenting Sydney Pearl West, first child of their daughter, Shannon, and her husband, Monte.
Last year, MOW provided 207,000 meals to 1,700 clients with the help of 1,000 volunteers. MOW’s transportation division provided 17,720 one-way transit trips.