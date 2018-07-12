McLennan County CAP (College Achievement Program) awarded $2,500 college scholarships to Anna-Maria Coronado and Aaron Esparza-Luevanos.
Both students graduated from University High School and plan to attend McLennan Community College. Coronado and Esparza-Luevanos completed a rigorous set of requirements to complete McLennan County CAP and qualify for the scholarships.
CAP is a free program that encourages McLennan County students to continue their education after high school. CAP advisers meet individually with students and their parents to help them access resources that aid in planning for, applying to, and paying for college.
They also conduct informational presentations at high schools and community sites. CAP is a program of VOICE, a nonprofit that empowers children and their families to lead healthy and productive lives. Visit mclennancountycap.org or call 254-741-9222 for more information.