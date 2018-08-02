The McGregor Junior High eighth-grade band was recently named a finalist in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Honor Band competition.
The Honor Band distinction is awarded to the most outstanding band in its classification following a detailed review process. The selection of an honor band in each classification recognizes communities and school systems that successfully support music in education through their instrumental music programs.
To enter the Honor Band process, band director Rebecca Kroll submitted recordings of the band’s Division I superior performance at its UIL competition in April.
The band’s recordings were evaluated by a panel of judges at the region and area levels earlier this summer. Kroll learned that the band’s outstanding performance advanced to the state level.
The band’s performance will be appraised by a panel of the state’s top band directors at the Texas Bandmasters Association convention in San Antonio.