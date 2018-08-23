The McGregor High School Link Crew recently hosted freshman orientation and a tour for incoming freshmen on Aug. 15-17.
Seniors Cade Zacharias, Bella Valdez, Gabby Oliver, Uridian Reyes, Monica De Jesus and Katy Scott also provided a presentation and demonstration on proper school dress code.
In addition to the August orientation, the Link Crew provides various forms of support to students and staff throughout the year.
Link Crew participants are student mentors who help incoming freshmen find success in their first year of high school. Students must be nominated by a teacher to participate.