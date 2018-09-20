The Interact Club at McGregor High was noted for its service by the McGregor ISD board of trustees at a recent meeting.
Interact Club is sponsored by Rotary International and the McGregor Rotary Club. The purpose of the club is to help and serve others in the district and in McGregor.
The club service projects that it completed last year include:
- Operation Christmas Child
- Decorating/riding on the Rotary Clfloat in local parades
- Serving at the Rotary pancake supper
- Participating in campus cleanup days
- Organizing the Interact Closet at McGregor High
- Organizing the Interact Store at McGregor High.
The club’s goals for the coming year are to:
- Plant/maintain the Interact Tree as a legacy for future club members
- Schedule nursing home visits to Westview Manor
- Participate in Founders Day
- Assist the Rotary Club with a flag project
- Recruit more freshmen and sophomores into the club
- Continue activities from last year.
School sponsors for the Interact Club are Jennifer Millsap, April Ocampo and Todd McCauley.