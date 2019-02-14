The city of McGregor held a groundbreaking ceremony on Feb. 1 to celebrate planned construction of The Exchange Event Center.
“This event center holds a unique position in the market,” said Cassie Thomas, manager of the Event Center. “It is 14,000 square feet and can fit up to 700 people. It was designed as a universal space that will be able to host several types of events, including but not limited to banquets, weddings, trade shows, reunions, quinceañeras, prom, Project Graduation and more.
“We hope to be open for the McGregor Chamber banquet in October of this year.”
Also speaking at the ceremony were Mayor Jimmy Hering; City Councilman Paul Allison; John Sneed, president of McGregor Downtown Exchange ; and Frank Leos, president of the McGregor Economic Development Corporation. Others who attended were Bobby Jones from CWA Construction, David Wright from RBDR Architects and state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson.