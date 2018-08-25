McGregor High School sophomore Shane Brown and senior Leslie Reyes received gold medals for their artwork in the 2018 State Visual Arts Scholastic Event in San Marcos.
Their artwork was among the top 7 percent of the 2,200 entries that received a state medal.
McGregor art students brought home 62 regional medals and six area medals this year at the annual competition held at Harker Heights High School earlier in the year.
Reyes and Brown earned area medals along with seniors Leslie Reyes, Maria Jimenez, Elisa Munoz, and Chloe Schagel, and junior Nick Licea,
VASE students compete with all high schools ranging from Class 1A to 6A.