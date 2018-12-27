The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presented its first Athena Leadership Award to Jill McCall, executive director of Compassion Ministries.
The Athena Award is presented to an exceptional female leader who has achieved excellence in her business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way, and has assisted other women in their attainment of professional goals and leadership skills.
McCall is intensely dedicated to her community and is passionate about making positive changes for women and children through her work at Compassion Ministries, a news release by the chamber said. She has served the Waco community in various capacities for decades — a member of the Junior League of Waco for 16 years, president of the Waco ISD school board in the 1990s, and eventually becoming a staff member at Compassion Ministries in 1999.
Under McCall’s leadership, hundreds of Central Texas parents have created stable home environments for their children and found full-time employment and permanent housing, and thousands of children have benefitted from the training their parents received.
The transitional housing program for homeless families is an invaluable resource to Central Texas, and the successes of Compassion Ministries is due, in large part, to her leadership and vision.
McCall was nominated by Sherry Pattillo with endorsements from Alice Ogden and Cynthia Squires. The Athena Leadership Award was presented to McCall at the first Leading Waco Women Summit on Nov. 1.
Part two of the Leading Waco Women Summit series will be held on Feb. 7 at The Phoenix, 401 S. Third St. More information on the event and how to purchase tickets will be announced in the coming weeks. Check wacochamber.com for more information.