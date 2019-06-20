The Great Plains Honors Council, an organization that supports honors college programs in six states, recognized McLennan Community College sophomore Uyenmy “Katie” Nguyen last month for her literary research on the classic 1890 novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde.
Nguyen, who will attend the University of North Texas this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in English, is MCC’s sixth winner of the Dennis Boe Award since 2013. The Dennis Boe Award recognizes “outstanding scholarly writing” with a cash prize.
This year, 500 attendees from 45 colleges and universities represented honors programs from the Great Plains Honors Council’s six-state region, MCC Honors College Director Linda Dulin said.
Nguyen said her 22-page research paper, “Deviating from the Norm: A Queer Theory Analysis of The Picture of Dorian Gray,” took about two years to complete. She spent much of that time in the library researching, writing and editing.
“My research is identifying the queer identity of the novel and how it’s important to have representation and not to marginalize these characters, or killing them off or anything,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen is a graduate of Midway High School, where she wrote for the school newspaper, The Panther Post.
She credited Dulin, English instructor Christopher Rose and English assistant professor Reid Makowsky for helping her succeed at MCC.
“It’s been a great experience,” Nguyen said of her time at MCC. “I’ve met a lot of great people along the way.”
She encouraged current students to network with their professors, build connections around campus and stay organized in their work.