The McLennan Community College Foundation’s Highlander Alumni & Friends Association recently presented two prestigious awards to alumni of McLennan Community College: the Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards.
Twin brothers Jamie Cacciola-Price and Dr. Jason Price are the dual recipients of the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award. The brothers, who are from Canadian, a small town in the Texas Panhandle, attended MCC as theater majors from 1999-2001 as Tartan Scholars.
Jamie Cacciola-Price is head of theater at the Frank Sinatra School for the Arts in Queens, New York. In 2016, Jamie received the prestigious Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He was also a runner-up for the 2018 Tony Awards high school teacher of the year. Jamie is pursuing a doctorate in education at the NYU Steinhardt School of Education.
Dr. Jason Price serves as the senior lecturer (professor) at the University of Sussex in Brighton, England, where he has earned a reputation as an esteemed theater scholar. Jason published a well-received book, “Modern Popular Theatre,” in 2016. He has also been published in the journals “Contemporary Theatre Review,” “Comedy Studies,” “Popular Entertainment Studies,” and “Studies in Theatre and Performance.”
The Price brothers will visit Waco in mid-November, when they will present several theater workshops for MCC students.
Yuridia Navarro-Escobedo, of Waco, was awarded the 2018 Distinguished Leader Award. She came to McLennan Community College as a Brazos Higher Education Scholar and Presidential Scholar.
Navarro-Escobedo has maintained a 3.8 grade-point average during her time at MCC, all while working two part-time jobs and volunteering at several nonprofits in the Waco community.
Upon graduating from MCC this year, Navarro-Escobedo will transfer to Baylor University on a MAC Scholarship from the Waco Foundation.