MCC Extra Mile Award honorees

McLennan Community College President Johnette McKown recognized outstanding staff members in April with the Extra Mile Award. Those honored were (from left) Tamara Culver, professor in criminal justice; Clayton Williams, chief of police; Michelle Powell, Highlander Undergraduate Research Institute director and part-time instructor in child studies and education; Jacinda Estelle, Simulation Lab manager, associate degree in nursing; Kim Patterson, executive director of the MCC Foundation; Starlen Roddy, success coach at Completion Center; Bryan Mohan, representative of the grounds maintenance crew; Candice Pena, admissions technician in student admissions; Sherry Campbell, library resources technician in library services; Maria Hernandez, custodian in custodial services; and Lesley Plemons, program director and professor in health information technology. Not pictured is Teri Barnes, professor in mathematics.

 McLennan Community College photo

