McLennan Community College President Johnette McKown recognized outstanding staff members in April with the Extra Mile Award. Those honored were (from left) Tamara Culver, professor in criminal justice; Clayton Williams, chief of police; Michelle Powell, Highlander Undergraduate Research Institute director and part-time instructor in child studies and education; Jacinda Estelle, Simulation Lab manager, associate degree in nursing; Kim Patterson, executive director of the MCC Foundation; Starlen Roddy, success coach at Completion Center; Bryan Mohan, representative of the grounds maintenance crew; Candice Pena, admissions technician in student admissions; Sherry Campbell, library resources technician in library services; Maria Hernandez, custodian in custodial services; and Lesley Plemons, program director and professor in health information technology. Not pictured is Teri Barnes, professor in mathematics.