The McLennan Community College Foundation honored scholarship students and donors at the Scholar, Donor and Alumni Appreciation Luncheon Sept. 18 at MCC.
MCC and Baylor alumnus John McClain, who covers the NFL for the Houston Chronicle, was the guest speaker.
McClain was named the 2017 Distinguished Alumnus of McLennan Community College. He grew up in Waco, graduated from Richfield High School in 1971 and earned degrees from McLennan Community College in 1973 and from Baylor University in 1975.
He worked for the Waco Tribune-Herald from 1973 to 1976, when he accepted a job with the Houston Chronicle. This is his 43rd year at the Chronicle and his 40th covering the National Football League, including the Houston Oilers and Houston Texans.
McClain has a plaque in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, as the 2006 winner of the Dick McCann Memorial Award presented annually to a writer for his long and distinguished coverage of the NFL. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America.
The foundation awarded a record-breaking $530,525 in student scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year. This marks the first time in the foundation’s 28-year history that it has surpassed the half-million dollar mark in scholarship awards.
The foundation’s scholarship application period for the 2019-2020 academic year will open Oct. 1 at www.mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships.