KWTX-TV morning news co-anchor Taina Maya Canizales is one of 12 Women of Distinction being honored by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce.
They will be recognized March 29 at the seventh annual Women of Distinction Awards luncheon at the Omni Austin Hotel.
Recipients come from all over Texas and are nominated from a wide spectrum of backgrounds and disciplines. Other honorees include Pflugerville Chief of Police Jessica Robledo, Chief Justice Dori Contreras of the 13th Court of Appeals, and Justice Gisela D. Triana of the 3rd Court of Appeals.
A native of Hollywood, California, Maya’s father was a producer with Marvel Comics and used her in a voice-over role for the animated “Spider-Man” TV series when she was 6.
By the fifth grade, she was chosen to anchor her school’s news show.
After the 1994 earthquake in Northridge, California, her family relocated to San Antonio, where she attended the University of the Incarnate Word on an academic scholarship.
After receiving her degree in journalism, she was recruited by KBTV-TV Fox 4 in Beaumont as a reporter and was promoted to weekend anchor and reporter.
She came to KWTX in 2011 and won a Lone Star Emmy in 2014 for her coverage of the Fort Hood shooting as anchor for the News at Noon.
Maya is president of the board of directors for the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.
She and her husband, Nick Canizales, who is sports director for KCEN-TV, have two children, Madeline, 12, and Cade, 10.