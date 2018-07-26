Baylor Masonic Lodge No. 1235 presented the 2018 Bill Holder Memorial Scholarship to two Bruceville-Eddy High School seniors. DJ Weaver Jr. and Samantha Ash were presented the scholarships by scholarship committee member Jon Spann (right) and principal Joe Woodard (left).
