Bruceville-Eddy Masonic scholarships

Baylor Masonic Lodge No. 1235 presented the 2018 Bill Holder Memorial Scholarship to two Bruceville-Eddy High School seniors. D.J. Weaver Jr. and Samantha Ash were presented the scholarships by scholarship committee member Jon Spann (right) and principal Joe Woodard (left).

 Joshua Waller photo

