Retired 10th Court of Appeals Judge Felipe Reyna was honored by M. Denton Stanford Lodge No. 594 A.F. & A.M. in Lorena with its Community Builder Award.
The award acknowledges non-Masons who have distinguished themselves through their service to the community, to local, state or national government, to their church or synagogue, or to humanity.
Reyna’s brother, Phil, and his son, Daniel, are Masons.
Although Reyna is not a Mason, he said he has always admired the work that Masons do.
One story that has stuck with him was that Gen. Sam Houston reportedly spared the life of Mexican Gen. Santa Anna after his capture at the Battle of San Jacinto because Santa Anna displayed the Masonic sign of distress.
Houston was a well-known Mason, though there is some dispute that the Texas general would have seen such a sign from Santa Anna.
Numerous historians believe that Houston ordered those searching for the Mexican general to take him alive because he would be more valuable to Texas alive than dead.
Santa Anna was a Scottish Rite Mason in Mexico. His original Scottish Rite membership certificate is kept in the Livingston Masonic Library of the Masonic Grand Lodge of New York.