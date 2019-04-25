The Spanish IV students from Lorena High School researched animals at the Cameron Park Zoo and provided a tour March 29 of the zoo in Spanish to a group of Lorena primary students for whom Spanish is their native language. The Spanish IV students are Holland Bankston, Raven Bright, Lauren Caldwell, Raley DeLeon, Lorene Keeland, Bradley King, Kimberly Kolls, Macy Kunze, Madison Pierce, Calvin Small, Mabry Strauch, Madison Thompson and Madelyn Treat. The primary students are Emiliano Escobedo, Alek Flores, Katrina García, Adriana Gonzáles-Loredo, Raquel Gonzáles-Loredo, Itzel Hernández-Martínez, Ashley Loredo, Sara Martínez-Gómez, Ulises Melendez, Alison Monreal and Lázaro Monreal.