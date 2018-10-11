Lorena ISD student Kyndal Sligh was one of five area winners of Tractor Supply Company’s “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest.
Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour was a part of the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo. Now in its fourth year, the “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour is an 11,000-mile, cross-country journey to state and county fairs, making 24 stops in 14 states over six months.
This year’s essay competition encouraged youths to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community.
Local winners were honored during a ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth at the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo on Oct. 6. In addition to a commemorative plaque, winners received a Tractor Supply gift pack.
Other students acknowledged were Adele Bosma, of Georgetown; Nicole Jones, of Bullard; Tanner Martin, of Lott; and Elexis Sanchez, of Bronte.
To view the complete list of state and county fair stops and corresponding dates, visit TractorSupply.com/FairTour.