Kyndal Sligh

 Tractor Supply Company photo

Lorena ISD student Kyndal Sligh was one of five area winners of Tractor Supply Company’s “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest.

Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour was a part of the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo. Now in its fourth year, the “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour is an 11,000-mile, cross-country journey to state and county fairs, making 24 stops in 14 states over six months.

This year’s essay competition encouraged youths to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community.

Local winners were honored during a ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth at the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo on Oct. 6. In addition to a commemorative plaque, winners received a Tractor Supply gift pack.

Other students acknowledged were Adele Bosma, of Georgetown; Nicole Jones, of Bullard; Tanner Martin, of Lott; and Elexis Sanchez, of Bronte.

To view the complete list of state and county fair stops and corresponding dates, visit TractorSupply.com/FairTour. To stay up to date on the “Follow Us to the Fair” tour, follow Tractor Supply Company on Facebook.

