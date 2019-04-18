The Score, a flagship newsletter for the American Psychological Association (APA) Division 5, the Division of Quantitative and Qualitative Methods, dedicated a recent issue solely to Roger E. Kirk, Ph.D., the Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Statistics and Master Teacher at Baylor University, in celebration of 60 years in the statistics field and his formal retirement at the end of the spring semester.
He is the longest tenured professor in Baylor history.
Information for The Score was collected by colleagues A. Alexander Beaujean, Ph.D., associate professor in psychology, and Charles A. Weaver III, Ph.D., chair and professor of psychology and neuroscience in Baylor’s College of Arts & Sciences.
Beaujean and Weaver wrote a biography on Kirk, along with a case study on what makes Kirk a Master Teacher. Kirk’s publications also were highlighted, along with colleagues’ reflections on interactions with Kirk.
Kirk joined the Baylor faculty in the fall of 1958. He was tasked to help develop a strong research program in the department of psychology, where he focused on psychoacoustics, the study of responses to sound. By 1969, Kirk was directing the department’s graduate program.
In 1976, Kirk organized the doctoral program for behavioral statistics, which grew into an interdisciplinary Institute of Statistics, a joint effort by the departments of psychology and neuroscience, mathematics and the Hankamer School of Business. The institute today is the Department of Statistical Science.
During his time at Baylor, Kirk was honored with multiple awards such as the Texas Psychological Association Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award, Baylor’s Outstanding Tenured Teacher in the College of Art & Sciences Award, Jacob Cohen Award for Distinguished Contributions to Teaching and Mentoring, APA’s Charles L. Brewer Distinguished Teaching of Psychology Award and the title of Master Teacher.
Kirk’s formal retirement will be at the end of the 2019 spring semester. Kirk has supervised more than 20 Ph.D. students, taught psychology to thousands of students in the undergraduate program and has more than 50 publications in the psychology and statistics fields.