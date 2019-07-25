Worshipful Master Corey Page (from left) stands with members recognized for earning a Purple Heart during their military service: Sam Cryan, Ray Pragluski, Sonny Juarez, Roger Daniel and Ronald Peterson.
Karem Shrine divan members take a photo with the Heart of Texas Young Marines. Shriner members are (from left) Assistant Rabban Steve Everett, Noble Randy Robertson, High Priest and Prophet Thad Barker, Chief Rabban Lynn Everett and Potentate Jim Pless.
Taylor Page photos
White Rock Masonic Lodge #347 recognized its Purple Heart recipients with a dinner and program July 17 at the lodge. Guest speakers for the dinner were Col. Ed Brown (retired) and Maj. Christopher McKeag.