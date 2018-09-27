In Betsy Frix’s 102 years of living, she has been difficult to surprise.
But last Friday, a surprise party was pulled off for her benefit at the Harrison Senior Center.
Her daughters, relatives and church friends were in attendance Friday at the facility for the surprise party. John Rose, interim director for the city of Waco parks and recreation department, presented a proclamation from the city announcing Sept, 22, 2018 as Betsy Frix Day.
The Harrison Senior Center also celebrated National Senior Center Month that day. Seniors from the Sul Ross Senior Center joined the group for games, raffle draws, a slideshow and lunch.
Betsy has the honor of being Meals on Wheels’ oldest client. But she is not homebound: She still drives to the Harrison Senior Center two to three times a week. Last year, on her 101st birthday, she was able to renew her driver’s license for two more years.
At the Harrison Senior Center, she participates in chair exercises, card games and meals.
Born in Gainesville, Texas, on Sept. 22, 1916, she was the second of 10 children born to DeWitt Talmage and Bertha Dickinson Millican.
She graduated from Brownwood High School and attended one year of business school.
She married Forrest Frix in 1935. They became parents of two children, Glenda and Arlena. Over the years her family has grown to include five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Betsy moved with her children to Waco in 1942, and with the death of her mother that same year, she also became a vital source of support for three of her younger sisters.
She worked for Behrens Drug Co. for 42 years, then for 10 years at Jack and Jill Kindergarten.
Betsy joined the Church of the Nazarene when she was 9 years old, and continues to remain active in the church.
She fulfilled two lifelong dreams in her 70s, traveling to England and then to Germany, where she viewed the Oberammergau Passion Play.