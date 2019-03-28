Local celebrities came out to support the March for Meals America drive during the week of March 18-22 in the Waco area.
Meals on Wheels programs across the nation enlisted elected officials and other prominent community figures to deliver meals, speak out for seniors, and raise awareness on the importance of Meals on Wheels.
Volunteering locally during the week were Alfred Solano, president of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Bradley Ford, Waco assistant city manager; Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor University; and Barry Johnson, district attorney for McLennan County.
Solano said he was amazed at the hundreds of people served every weekday by Meals on Wheels Waco.
“My biggest takeaway was how easy it is to volunteer,” he said. “The organization of the meals, the simple-to-follow instructions with names, addresses, types of meal and drink, even notes about specific location (i.e., the back door) to go to for the meal recipient.
“My time with (volunteer) Wayne Smith, although relatively short, was heartwarming. Wayne’s kind words and big smile obviously brought joy beyond the delicious meal he delivered.”
Livingstone likewise was impressed by the work of Meals on Wheels.
“I greatly enjoyed the opportunity to serve alongside Meals on Wheels and their dedicated staff and volunteers last Wednesday,” she said. “It was also a joy to meet their clients, who clearly appreciate Meals on Wheels’ service and care. Thank you for giving me a sneak peek into this important service in the Waco community.”
Ford has signed up to be a substitute volunteer driver.
Livingstone and Ford will be guest speakers at Meals on Wheels Waco’s Sunday Brunch event from noon to 5 p.m. May 5 at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. For more information about the brunch, contact Janet Nors, director of development, at 752-0316 or janet@mowwaco.org.
The national Meals on Wheels America website reports that 10 million seniors are struggling with hunger. Since 2002, Meals on Wheels America has held the March for Meals in an effort to fill the gap between the seniors served and those in need.
It is a widening gap due to increased demand with a rapidly aging population, declining public and private resources, and rising food and transportation costs.
Meals on Wheels are catered from the Pat Clifton Senior Nutrition Kitchen, 501 W. Waco Drive, and delivered between 10:30 a.m. and noon.
Meals on Wheels Waco has a waitlist of 160 people who are as yet unable to receive meals due to funding issues. The organization is always seeking volunteers as well.
For information on how to volunteer, contribute or advocate for seniors in McLennan, Falls and Hill counties, contact Laura Ziemer, director of client services, at laura@mowwaco.org, or register to volunteer online at www.mowwaco.org.