Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman (left) presented the Texas Access to Justice Commission’s 2019 Deborah G. Hankinson Award to the Waco-McLennan County Young Lawyers Association on July 27 at the Bar Leaders Conference at the Westin Galleria in Houston. The honor was for the association’s work in promoting and coordinating pro bono service with the Pro Bono Challenge. The award was accepted on behalf of the association by vice president Kristen Parker.