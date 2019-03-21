The Waco Homeschool Chess Club recently had a string of successes in competitions.
The three-person team of Logan Shafer, Drew Shafer and Caleb Brown claimed first place in the middle school/high school section at the Region 2 Chess Championship on Feb. 9.
The team captured the crown with 12.5 points in the six-round contest, despite having only three players. Larger schools could count scores from their top four players toward their total.
A group of nine students from Waco competed individually March 8-10 at the 2019 Texas Scholastic Chess Championships (Super State) in Houston, which drew 1,252 participants.
Four local students won trophies for placing and two others received honorable mention trophies.
Caleb Brown went undefeated in the middle school novice section, winning all seven of his games and taking first place out of 84 competitors.
Logan Shafer went undefeated in the K-6 Blitz Championship, winning his five games. Logan tied for first place, and tiebreaker points earned him the second-place trophy. Logan also won six out of seven games in the ultra-competitive elementary championship section, with his only loss being to the first-place finisher. He tied for second, but tiebreaker points put him with the fourth-place trophy out of 186 participants.
Alex Bianchi won six out of his seven games in the elementary novice section. He also tied for second, and tiebreaker points put him in the third place out of 84 competitors.
Noah Mahan won four games and had one draw out of his seven games in the elementary novice section. He received the 20th-place trophy out of 84 participants.
Daniel Guel, of Bosqueville High School, won four out of seven games, getting an honorable mention in the most competitive high school championship section.
Nathan Bianchi won four out of seven games, receiving honorable mention in the K-1 championship section.
Also competing were Walton Downs, of Midway Middle School, in the middle school championship section, and Jackson Shafer in the primary junior varsity section, and Drew Shafer in the middle school JV section.
Other than Daniel Guel and Walton Downs, the competitors are home-schooled students.