Class acts
Students who graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo following the end of the summer term in August included Jody Cavanaugh, of Troy, and Selina Owens, of Moody.
Applause
Janet Bagby, Ph.D., senior lecturer of educational psychology in the Baylor University School of Education, has been elected to the board of directors of the American Montessori Society.
Bagby took office in July for a term that will extend until July 2022.
Bagby became interested in Montessori education 25 years ago, when her son attended Waco Montessori School and she served on the school’s board for three terms. That interest led to Bagby’s 2002 dissertation, “The Characteristics of Problem Solving Transfer in a Montessori Classroom,” which won the AMS Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award.
Bagby has served on the AMS Research Committee for more than 10 years, conducted research studies related to Montessori education and published articles related to Montessori education. She is a regular contributor to Montessori Life magazine and serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Montessori Research.
She is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education and her Master of Education degree in counseling and guidance. She earned her Ph.D. from Baylor in educational psychology.
Pitching in
The University High School Trojan soccer team has again teamed up KWTX-TV News Channel 10 and Bush’s Chicken to have a dropoff for new and slightly used jackets and blankets during regular business hours at Bush’s Chicken in Central Texas Marketplace, 2311 Marketplace Drive, beginning Oct. 1 and running during the month of October.
On Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. the team will be in the Bush’s Chicken parking lot for a last push to collect jackets and blankets.
Donations will benefit the Waco ISD Homeless Outreach Program.
For more information, contact Mike Chapman at 744-4533.
