Class acts
Kolten Benton, of Waco, is a recipient of a $2,000 college scholarship awarded at Fort Hood by the Scholarships for Military Children.
Fort Hood is one of more than 250 commissaries operated worldwide by the Defense Commissary Agency.
His parents are Bradley and Jennifer Benton. He is attending Texas Tech University.
Kolten’s school and community activities include youth leader, CCE leader, Fuzzy Friends Rescue volunteer, football, and UIL speech and debate.
Applicants for the 2018 program were required to maintain a 3.0 grade-point average, participate in voluntary school and community activities, demonstrate leadership qualities, and write an essay.
Baylor University students named to the dean’s academic honor roll for the summer semester were:
Lorena — Kolby Kayworth, Hankamer School of Business.
Waco — Nicholas Harrington, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences; Cora Hill, College of Arts and Sciences; Jhané King, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences; Sierra Seda, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.
LeTourneau University in Longview named students who made the honor rolls for the spring semester.
Named to the president’s list was:
Whitney – Hannah Penney, junior, BBA management.
Named to the dean’s list were:
Whitney – Micah Penney, sophomore, computer science.
Woodway – Macey Mize, senior, interdisciplinary studies.
