Applause
Keep Waco Beautiful, a local nonprofit and affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, applied for a grant to support the Waco Downtown Farmers Market recycling program .
KWB was offered a grant of $700 for the purchase of three large multi-station recycling units. The farmers market will handle the distribution of the sorted materials.
KWB was one of five Recycle2Support Recycling Grant Program winners.
In the military
Taylor J. (Edwards) Roddy graduated from basic Air Force military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on June 8.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Roddy earned distinction as an honor graduate, graduating in the top 10 percent of a class of 601. She graduated as an E-2.
Roddy is a 2010 Waco High School graduate. She is the wife of U.S. Army Cpl. Rickie Roddy II, of Riesel, and is the mother of three children, Keyandre, Zayden and Malia.
She is the daughter of Robert and Martha Dowdy, of Waco, and James Stancial Jones III, and is the daughter-in-law of Rickie and Tiffany Roddy, of Hallsburg.
She is the maternal granddaughter of the late John Homer and Caroline Edwards, of Hammond, and is the paternal granddaughter of Dewayne and Marilyn Banks, of Waco, and James Stancial Jones II, of Waco.