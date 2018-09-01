Applause
Brenda Shuttlesworth, CEO of Waco Habitat for Humanity, won the state Leadership Award at the Texas Habitat for Humanity Conference in Corpus Christi.
Jerry Hampton, Hill College automotive technology program coordinator and instructor, has received his doctor of education in educational leadership degree from Tarleton State University.
Hampton has a bachelor’s degree in vocational teaching from Western New Mexico University with a minor in automobile mechanics and a master’s degree in education from Tarleton State University.
He began his career at Hill College in 2009 and helped vet all the tools and equipment for the Snap-On facility and updated the curriculum and scheduling to comply with the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation certification in association with NC3 and Snap-On.
