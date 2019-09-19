Applause
Howard Lee, Ph.D., assistant professor of physics in Baylor University’s College of Arts & Sciences, was awarded the Director’s Fellowship from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
In 2017, Lee won the DARPA Young Faculty Award (YFA), a program designed to identify outstanding early-career researchers in junior research positions in academia and provide them with funding in hopes of developing the next generation of academic scientists, engineers and mathematicians to aid DARPA’s defense-focused mission.
Lee was one of 12 YFA recipients granted the Director’s Fellowship. The fellowship gave Lee $266,000 and will allow him to continue his project for up to two years. Lee studies the nonlinear optical properties of “zero-index” optical materials.
“We use high-power, ultra-fast laser pulses to study the ‘nonlinear responses’ of these special kinds of materials and nanostructures,” Lee said.
The fellowship will provide Lee with the necessary funding and opportunities to continue studying the extreme nonlinear optical properties of zero-index materials and films.
Lee is among the multidisciplinary Baylor faculty who research in the field of materials science, one of the five signature academic initiatives within the University’s Illuminate strategic plan.
Class acts
The University of Texas at Tyler announced its honor rolls for the spring semester.
Named to the president’s honor roll are:
China Spring — Austin Roye.
Waco — Syed Ahmed, Kimanh Le, Tanner Boles, Kristen Nichols and Amber Swain.
West — Kimberly Hurtt and Sharon Kolar.
Woodway — John Keathley.
Named to the dean’s list:
West — Raven Hlavenka.
