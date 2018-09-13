Class acts
Midway High School had 162 students earn AP Scholar Awards in the spring in recognition of their achievement on AP exams.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams.
Twelve students qualified for the National AP Scholar Award by earning an average score of 4 or higher on a five-point scale on all AP exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. These students are Steven Acevedo, Isabel Echevarria, Mark Huynh, Andrew Kanz, Hanxing Kuang, Anna Lucas, Joseph Micus, Haeun Moon, Hayoung Moon, Phoebe Park, Kylie Terry and Yanessa Vea.
Sixty-three students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award: Steven Acevedo, Abdullah Ahmad, Alex Aragon, Yusra Arshad, Timothy Bang, Maria Barragan, Preston Bowman, Wilson Burnett, Elizabeth Butler, Daniel Castro, Caleb Clarkson, Luke Day, Isabel Echevarria, Emma Garza, Mark Gibel, Jacob Gochis, Krista Gore, Jack Haber, Sara Hamburger, Daniel Hataway, Nathaniel Hejduk, Emma Horn, Harrison Hudgins, Mark Huynh, Benjamin Ikeda, Gawon Jo, Edwin Johnson, Abigail Joseph, Charlotte Kaminski, Andrew Kanz, Malechi Key, Hanxing Kuang, Garrett Lackey, Victoria Logan, Anna Lucas, Morgan McGregor, Joseph Micus, Haeun Moon, Hayoung Moon, Emily Mosley, Dylan Nogueras Rodrig, Lindsay North, Hayoung Park, Phoebe Park, Ryan Parker, Josianne Pooler, Jessica Sain, Julia Scott, Tyler Scott, Julien Sisamis, William Stamey, Kylie Terry, Anastasia Timoshenko, Kyle Tullis, Anna Turner, Jacob Turner, Camille Unger, Nikita Vanderheiden, Yanessa Vea, Amilia Warkentine, April Yang, Stephen Zheng and Sarah Zylberfuden.
Thirty students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award: Stephen Bender, Ashley Brewer, William Brown, Andrew Bullock, Ryan Burns, Taylor Cofer, Carlos Curtiss, Aidan Dougherty, Joshua Gorman, Mekayla Herndon, William Heston, Jared Johnson, Eunice Kanyongo, Katie King, Ivy Koh, Ryan Lee, Grace Lin, Andrew Majors, Carolyn Mathis, Beatrice McCormick, Killian McNeil, Dave Mendez, Mats Millington, Avi Patel, Trent Scott, Lucy Shafer, Molly Shirley, Nicholas Smith, Heather Woycheshin and April Yang.
Students who qualified for the AP Scholar Award will be listed at a later date.
