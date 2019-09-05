Class acts
Alexandria Kultgen, of Waco, was chosen as one of the 2019-20 scholars for the Voss Advanced Leadership Undergraduate Experience at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.
Kultgen is a senior majoring in organizational leadership and minoring in political science.
To complete the program, students will plan and implement a project in either civic and nonprofit leadership, corporate leadership or leadership research. Scholars are awarded a $500 stipend each semester.
Applause
Winners at the 24th Margarita & Salsa Festival held Aug. 24 at the Extraco Events Center were:
People’s Choice category —
Salsa restaurant — 1st, Brown House Cafe; 2nd, Dos Margaritas Salsa; 3rd, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
Margarita restaurant — 1st, Lakeside Tavern; 2nd, The Melody Ranch; 3rd, Black Marlin Bar & Grill.
Margarita individual — 1st, Twisted Ritas; 2nd, Margarita De San Antonio; 3rd, HOT Fair & Rodeo Esperanza Committee.
Judge’s Choice category —
Salsa restaurant — 1st, Brown House Cafe; 2nd, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse; 3rd, Oakley’s Texas Bar and Grill.
Margarita restaurant — 1st, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse; 2nd, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen; 3rd, Oakley’s Texas Bar and Grill.
Margarita individual — 1st, Margarita Mamacitas; 2nd, HOT Fair & Rodeo Esperanza Committee; 3rd, We Live Baby.
Pitching in
Housing and Urban Development announced that the Heart of Texas Homeless Continuum of Care has been awarded $2.23 million through its Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.
The award will provide two years of funding for projects targeting youth homelessness.
There were 2,181 youths identified as homeless in 45 school districts in the six-county Continuum of Care region. Of those, 336 were identified as unaccompanied youth. The region includes McLennan, Hill, Freestone, Limestone, Bosque and Falls counties.
Over the next several months, area youth service providers, the city of Waco, Waco ISD, The Cove, the Heart of Texas Region MHMR and other community partners will plan and develop programs for the grant. The Heart of Texas Region MHMR will serve as the lead agency for this grant.
