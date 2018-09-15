Class acts
Midway High School had 162 students earn AP Scholar Awards in the spring in recognition of their achievement on AP exams.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams.
Sixty-nine students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher (those with scores of 4 or higher were listed in Friday’s edition).
The AP Scholars are Kylie Akin, Laith Altarabishi, Stephen Bennett, Faviola Betancourt-Torrez, Richard Clark, Karissa Cleaver, Matthew Cozart, Janice Crespo De Santi, Michael Cuenca, Dane Decker, Emily Dodson, Joseph Dollins, Zachary Doney, Chandler Evans, Alisha Gautam, Emily Gerstenkorn, Zoheb Gilani, Rahya Gupta, Sarah Hall, Thomas Hatfield, Claire Henley, Jonathan Hickman, Thomas Hodges, Nathan Horn, Jason Huynh, Abilgale Jacobson, Minsoo Kang, Shilpi Karan, Danielle Khoury, Nicholas King, Peter Le, Christopher Lee, Abby Loden, Callum Longenecker, Kendall Lowe, Haley Luse, Jordyn Mason, Sidney Mathis, Molly Maupin, Leslie Morales, Calvin Morgan, Taylor Neimer, Bethany Neubert, My Nguyen, Madeline Nichols, Elizabeth Padilla, Michelle Pak, Emma Partin, Theresa Perez, Jadie Petersen, Kyle Plaskett, Lauren Plaskett, Hailey Potter, Darren Rhodes, Jonathan Rhodes, Kyndal Rinewalt, Gus Routh, Joseph Sandoval, Augusta Schubert, Grant Seeger, Shannon Sepanski, April Settles, Ashlyn Smith, Kennadi Sneed, Aleena Stephens, Maddicyn Taylor, Ryan Taylor, Jedidiah West and April Yang.
Of this year’s award recipients at Midway High School, 74 are juniors or sophomores, which means those students have one more year (or two) in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.