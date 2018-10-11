Class acts
Estrella Guardiola, of Waco, was named to the honor roll for the summer session at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma.
Nicolas Hovde, of Waco, was named to honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Dallas in Irving.
Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls named the following students to its spring semester honor rolls:
Jeffrey Simons, of Axtell, was named to the dean’s honor roll.
Amanda Yastic, of Valley Mills, was named to the president’s honor roll.
Pitching in
The University High Trojan soccer teams are hosting a coat and blanket drive during the month of October.
Drop off a new or slightly used coat or blanket during regular business hours at the Bush’s Chicken in the Central Texas Marketplace. On Oct. 30 the soccer teams will be present from 6 to 9 p.m. for the final drive-through event.
All donations will benefit the Waco ISD Homeless Outreach Program.
The TSTC automotive technology program received a $30,000 gift from CarFest in San Antonio for participating in the two-day event in the spring.
The money will be divided between TSTC’s automotive technology programs in Waco, Harlingen and Sweetwater for tools, scholarships and educational travel opportunities.
This year marked the third time TSTC in Waco has sent students to CarFest to repair vehicles and educate visitors about the automotive technology program.