Class acts
Nicolas Hovde, of Waco, was named to the honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Dallas in Irving.
Estrella Guardiola, of Waco, was named to the president’s honor roll for the summer session at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma.
Applause
Home health provider Texas Home Health Group, an AccentCare Inc. company, has been awarded a HomeCare Elite designation for 2018.
The distinction acknowledges the best providers in the home-care profession, recognized as the top 25 percent of agencies among the nearly 10,000 Medicare-certified agencies reviewed. Texas Home Health Group in Waco is among 34 AccentCare-owned home health offices earning this award.
The market-leading HomeCare Elite review by ABILITY Network and DecisionHealth perform a comprehensive analysis of all Medicare-certified home health agencies by evaluating their overall performance. It rates agencies based on quality outcomes, financial performance, process measure implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency.
Pitching in
Kool Smiles, which has two locations in Waco, is coordinating with “Operation Troop Treats” to encourage children to bring their Halloween candy to Kool Smiles dental offices in exchange for a toy.
All donated candy will be sent in care packages to U.S. service members stationed overseas via Operation Gratitude.
The collection will occur Oct. 27 through Nov. 3 during business hours at 529 N. Valley Mills Drive and 1601 Walton Drive.
Every child who donates 25 pieces of unopened candy in original packaging will receive one toy. There is a limit of three toys per child and toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Americans spend an estimated $2.5 billion on a 600 million pounds of Halloween candy each year. In 2017, children donated more than 4 tons of candy through the Operation Troop Treats program. Kool Smiles is encouraging area families to help exceed last year’s candy contribution.
In addition to the candy collected, Kool Smiles is donating 200 dental kits for deployed U.S. troops, as well as the funds to cover the assembly and shipment of 200 Operation Gratitude care packages.
For more information, visit trooptreats@oursmiles.com.