Dr. Kerry Schindler has been appointed Hill College’s new vice president of instruction.
Prior to coming to Hill College, he served as vice president for the Erath County Center of Ranger College, eventually becoming the senior vice president of instruction for the entire district.
After graduating high school in Bandera, Schindler attended Tarleton State University on a baseball scholarship. In 2004, he graduated from TSU and began his teaching and coaching career at local school districts while working on his master’s degree in education administration.
He took his first position in administration as a campus-level administrator at Lorena Middle School. Shortly after, he began working on his doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies at Tarleton and accepted a position as a doctoral fellow.
In 2012, Schindler completed his degree and was hired by Ranger College to establish an off-site center in Stephenville.
For the seventh time, Baylor University has attained elite status as a “2018 Great College to Work For,” according to a new survey by The Chronicle of Higher Education, a top trade publication for colleges and universities.
The results, released in The Chronicle’s 11th annual report on The Academic Workplace,” are based on a survey of 253 colleges and universities. “The Great Colleges to Work For” survey is one of the largest and most comprehensive workplace studies in higher education and recognizes the colleges that get top ratings from their employees on workforce practices and policies.
Only 84 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition, with 42 named to the Honor Roll as the standouts in their size categories. Baylor is included in the large university category with 10,000 or more students.
Baylor was cited on the honor roll in 11 categories this year.
In the military
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Tony Fraley, a 1998 Waco High School graduate, is a boatswain’s mate serving in the Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One Naval Reserve Unit, based in San Diego.
Fraley is responsible for preservation, maintenance and steering of the ship. He is serving aboard the USS Independence.
He credits his success in the Navy to lessons he learned in Waco.
“I grew up in Waco but it felt like I grew up in the Navy because my dad was in the Navy,” Fraley said. “When he got out, that’s where we went to live.”