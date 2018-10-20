Applause
Former Waco resident Holly Hearn Whaley has been named the recipient of Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee’s inaugural Red Door Champion Award.
The award will be presented Oct. 30 at Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee’s 20th Anniversary Bash, an event that celebrates two decades of free cancer support in Nashville and surrounding areas.
Whaley, president and CEO of Nashville Wine Auction, is being honored for her contributions to and support of Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee.
In March 2011, Whaley became executive director of Nashville Wine Auction, America’s oldest charity wine auction. Under Whaley’s leadership, Nashville Wine Auction has spearheaded initiatives generating well over a half-million dollars for Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee.
Pitching in
The Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up trust board awarded $36,000 to local volunteer fire departments within the co-op’s service area.
A check presentation was held Oct. 10 at the Heart of Texas EC office in McGregor. Fire department officials and volunteers accepted their $1,000 donations from Operation Round Up directors.
The donations will provide financial relief to the departments who have incurred higher expenses due to the increased occurrence of wildfires caused by the severe drought conditions this past summer.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program in which residential electric bills are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Every month, the additional money is added to a special fund and dispersed by the Operation Round Up trust board to local nonprofit organizations within its service territory, which
spans across Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, McLennan and Milam counties.