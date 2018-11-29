Applause
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores (R-Bryan) recently recognized local veterans for their service to our nation and community with the TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendation.
Local Congressional Veteran Commendation recipients are:
Clifton “Don” Beene, of Mexia — U.S. Army, Korean War (1962-99)
Jerry Webb Guinn, of Waco — U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War (1970-74)
Rolando Hernandez, of Hewitt — U.S. Marine Corps, Operation Iraqi Freedom (2000-12)
Steven Mark Hernandez, of Waco — U.S. Air Force (1979-85)
Henry Donald Kasper, of Waco — U.S. Army, Vietnam War (1961-81)
Loren D. Kendig, of McGregor — U.S. Army, Vietnam War, Operation Desert Shield (1966-94)
Doran Calvin Perryman, of Moody — U.S. Army, World War II (1944-46)
Thomas David Sather, of Marlin — U.S. Army, Vietnam War (1966-86).
Baylor University announced the installation of Dennis R. Myers, Ph.D., as the inaugural holder of the Danny and Lenn Prince Chair in Social Work within the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.
The installation was part of the recent Career Resiliency in Senior Living Leadership Symposium, a conference to provide support and education for licensed nursing home administrators to withstand job stress and pressures.
The newly established chair was made possible through a gift from Danny and Lenn Prince, of Dallas. The Princes are longtime supporters of the Garland School of Social Work and members of the national campaign steering committee for Give Light, Baylor’s recently announced $1.1 billion comprehensive fundraising campaign.
The endowed chair furthers the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work’s mission to advance social work knowledge, values and skills through the integration of faith and practice, according to a Baylor news release.
The Danny and Lenn Prince Chair will greatly enhance the school’s development of programs to prepare professionals in the field of gerontology, according to Jon Singletary, Ph.D., dean of the Garland School of Social Work.
Baylor’s entrepreneurship program in the Hankamer School of Business moved up to No. 6 in this year’s ranking of the top 25 Best Undergraduate Programs for Entrepreneurs, a list released by the Princeton Review and featured in Entrepreneur magazine.
The rankings outline key insights for potential Baylor entrepreneurship students, including the number of entrepreneur-related courses offered (31) and the number of startups (1,095) launched by grads in the last five years.