Applause
Award-winning author and historian Thomas S. Kidd, Ph.D., has been named the inaugural holder of The James Vardaman Endowed Professorship of History at Baylor University.
Kidd, who joined the Baylor faculty in 2002, is a Distinguished Professor of History in the College of Arts & Sciences and serves as associate director of the Baylor Institute for Studies of Religion, where he also co-directs the Program on Historical Studies of Religion.
The newly endowed professorship is named in honor of Professor Emeritus of History and Master Teacher James W. Vardaman, Ph.D., who died in January 2018 during retirement from a 33-year teaching career at Baylor. The professorship was made possible by gifts from Vardaman’s former students and other members of the Baylor family, including a lead gift from the Eula Mae and John Baugh Foundation.
The focus of Kidd’s research is 18th-century North America, particularly the history of evangelicalism, and he teaches courses on colonial America, the American Revolution and American religious history.
Class acts
Michael Bigelow II, of Waco, graduated in March with a master’s degree in accounting from Strayer University in Herndon, Virginia.
Aaron O’Neil, of Whitney, was named to the St. Mary’s University School of Law dean’s list for the spring semester.
Pitching in
Storybook Christmas will hold a new book sale fundraiser Friday and Saturday at Educators Credit Union, 501 W. State Highway 6.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. The sale features a wide range of books including holiday, picture and anthology volumes. Craft, puzzle and coloring books are also available.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the Tribune-Herald’s Storybook Christmas literacy project, which each year distributes more than 20,000 books to underprivileged prekindergarten through fifth-grade schoolchildren throughout McLennan County.