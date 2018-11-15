Pitching in
The University High School soccer and JROTC programs are sponsoring the 10th anniversary of their “Make a Wish Come True” benefit for students.
Last year the groups filled 220 wishes in the University High sector. In order to participate, all schools in the sector are asked to have their students write a short essay: “If I Had $100 for Christmas, What Would I Buy, and Why?”
Representatives from Bell’s Hill, Kendrick, South Waco, Alta Vista, Cesar Chavez and University High will read the papers and submit 40 essays based on the needs of the child and family. Essays will be submitted to University High representatives for review.
Wishes will be granted on each campus before Christmas. The goal this year is to have more than over 240 wishes granted. Organizers said that most kids request jackets and blankets because of the cold weather. Some ask for school supplies. Rarely do they ask for items for themselves and seldom for toys.
Those interested in sponsoring a child should contact either Mike Chapman at michael.chapman@wacoisd.org or 254-744-4533, or Leonard Montelongo Jr. at leonard.montelongo@wacoisd.org or 254-498-3944.
National collection week for Operation Christmas Child concludes on Monday.
Operation Christmas Child in the Heart of Texas Area (comprising five and a half counties: McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Hamilton, Limestone and half of Coryell) has a goal of 25,000 gift-filled shoeboxes this year.
Dropoff locations are in McGregor, Clifton, Hillsboro, Robinson, Mexia, Riesel, Hamilton and Gatesville, as well as the central dropoff site at Highland Baptist Church in Waco.
For more information and to find dropoff sites in your area, go to samaritanspurse.org.