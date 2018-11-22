Pitching in
Thanks to a gift from an estate, the McLennan Community College Foundation is able to offer substantially more scholarships for part-time students beginning in the fall 2019 semester.
The Hoover Part-Time Student Scholarship was established from the estate of Paulanne Ream Hoover, who died in 1995 and left gifts to the MCC Foundation in her will.
In September, the MCC Foundation board voted to create a new fund with the Hoover gift to award scholarships for part-time students, which comprise 61 percent of the MCC student population. Students must be taking between six and 11 credit hours to qualify for the awards.
“Most of these students are working full time, are often juggling family commitments, and simply cannot attend school full time,” said MCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson.
“Their part-time status disqualified them for most scholarship awards. Mrs. Hoover’s generosity from long ago will open so many doors for this group of MCC students.”
The foundation is accepting applications for 2019-20 academic year scholarships, including the Hoover scholarships, through midnight Jan. 15, 2019, at mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships.
For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
About 400 people gathered Nov. 15 at Phoenix Ballroom for the Habitat Harvest benefit. It will to raise money to fund construction of a Habitat for Humanity home in Waco next year.
The event raised $61,000.
Special guest Brian Boland, Baylor University men’s tennis coach, described his enthusiasm about being in Waco, and participating with Waco Habitat.
Vanessa Albanez and Ernesto Tobar Abarca, visitors from Habitat El Salvador, summarized the excitement of their stay during the past two weeks, and shared their hopes for a continued partnership with Waco Habitat.
Catholic Charities of Central Texas will expand its Immigration Legal Service program with a $10,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.
Catholic Charities offers counseling, disaster response, financial stability, immigration legal services, support for expecting and new parents and veteran services to residents of McLennan, Bell, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Limestone and Milam counties, among others.
Catholic Charities will use the money to support immigrant families living at or below 250 percent of the poverty level who will benefit from in-person representation during U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services interviews in San Antonio.
For more information, visit www.ccctx.org.