Applause
Hill College sophomore and rodeo team member Ross Ashford, from Lott, won $26,916.94 for the 2018 pro rodeo season and was named PRCA Resistol Rookie of the Year Heeler.
Ashford’s team roping partner, header Cyle Denison, ended the year fourth in the rookie standings with winnings of $20,563.11.
Seven of Hill College’s past rodeo team members will be competing for gold buckles and world titles at this year’s Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Class acts
Erin McGinty, of Lorena, graduated from Ohio University’s Athens campus after the spring semester with a Master of Health Administration degree.
Students graduating this summer from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, include:
Aswitha Reddy Dachepally, of Waco, majored in computer and information science in the College of Science and Engineering and graduated with a Master of Science degree.
Raviteja Emjala, of Waco, majored in computer and information science in the College of Science and Engineering and graduated with a Master of Science degree.
Preethi Reddy Panayala, of Waco, majored in computer and information science in the College of Science and Engineering and graduated with a Master of Science degree.
University of Dallas students named to the spring dean’s list during the spring semester are Anastasia Heiser, of Hillsboro, and Garrett Meske, of Waco.
Jacob Sacket, of Troy, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. His major is business administration.