Class acts
Two area high schools, China Spring and Valley Mills, will compete this week at the UIL State Marching Band Contest at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Valley Mills is one of 17 schools in the 2A state competition held Tuesday. The band will compete at 10:45 a.m.
The band also reached the state contest in 2016.
Seven schools will advance to the finals, which begin at 7:30 p.m. that day.
Jon Schriver is the band director.
China Spring is one of 23 schools competing Wednesday in the 4A preliminaries. The band will take the field at 11:30 a.m.
Ten finalists will compete beginning at 6:15 p.m.
The band director is Marc Nichelson.
The junior and senior classes are the first to go to state two years in a row since 2012.
The state marching contest alternates the years a classification can compete. Even-numbered years are 2A, 4A and 6A. Odd-numbered years are 1A, 3A and 5A.
Ashlee Brewster, of Waco, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Brewster was initiated at Lamar University in Beaumont.