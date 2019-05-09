Class acts
Maigan Reat, a 2015 graduate of Moody High School, graduated with a teaching degree from Tarleton State University in Stephenville in December.
She graduated a semester ahead of schedule.
Her parents are Bubba and Karen Reat. Her grandparents are Harvey and Betty Brown and Ronnie Reat and Caroline Reat.
The Nu Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Hill College held its spring induction ceremony March 27 at the Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center on the Hill County Campus in Hillsboro. Thirty students were inducted into the chapter.
Phi Theta Kappa spring initiates include Ethan Awtrey, of Bynum; Tamela Brogdon, of Abbott; Wendy Chen, of Itasca; Nolan Davis,of Itasca; Alexis Nanny, of Hillsboro; and Thomas Pearson, of Hillsboro.
Pitching in
As part of the 27th annual Stamp-Out Hunger food drive, McLennan County letter carriers will join the National Association of Letter Carriers on Saturday for the largest one-day food drive in the nation.
The drive assists millions in the United States who are struggling to put food on their tables. In the Waco-McLennan County area, letter carriers will be collecting nonperishable food donations to help people served by Caritas of Waco, the Salvation Army and Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry.
Walmart is partnering with Stamp-Out Hunger by providing paper bags that letter carriers will leave at each mailbox prior to Saturday and which can be used for food donations.
To participate in the food drive, households are encouraged to place non-perishable food items such as canned vegetables, canned meats, pasta/sauces, rice, cereal, peanut butter, dry beans, rice, macaroni and cheese, baby food, etc., in bags and leave them next to their mailbox prior to their regular mail delivery time on Saturday.
Letter carriers will collect these donations as they deliver the mail and will provide them to the participating groups for distribution to people in need.
For more information, call Jerrod Perry with the U.S. Postal Service at 709-1094.