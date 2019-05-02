Class acts
Cameron Wolf, of West, was awarded the Joyce Nies/Peter Witt Scholarship at the Texas A&M University Awards Banquet on April 4.
He also was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester with a 4.0 grade-point average and will be graduating in December with a degree in recreation, parks and tourism sciences.
Breann Ware, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Jessica Eastham, of Robinson, was named to the president’s list at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average during the fall semester.
Local students recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi include:
Caitlyn Costello, of Woodway, at the University of Texas at Austin.
Mikayla Davidson, of Lorena, at Texas A&M University.
Lauren Hartgroves, of Waco, at Texas A&M University.
Maria Ortiz, of Coolidge, at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Jennifer Prall, of Hewitt, at Oklahoma State University.
Brittany Pullin, of Dawson, at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Krystal Rowan, of Moody, at University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Duncan Russell, of Woodway, at Texas A&M University.
Delvin Smith, of Coolidge, at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Applause
Dr. Lorri Sapp, coordinator of secondary mathematics, instructional coaching and professional development for Midway ISD, has been named the new president-elect for the National Association for Professional Development Schools.
Sapp’s career in education spans 31 years and two states, including 17 years as an elementary and middle school teacher. While in the classroom, she achieved national board certification and earned numerous teaching awards.
Sapp has been involved with the Baylor University/MISD PDS partnership since 2016. Through regular meetings with Baylor faculty, she coordinates district instructional emphasis with theory and strategies learned by Baylor students.
In addition to local PDS involvement, she has served on the NAPDS leadership team for the past two years as co-chair for the 2018 and 2019 NAPDS national conferences.